ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Commodities

Nippon Steel India JV to receive $5bn in Japanese loans for expansion

JBIC joins financing, aims to bolster Japan in No. 2 steel market

A Nippon Steel plant in India. The company aims to boost capacity at its Hazira site to 15 million tonnes. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
TAIZO WADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The government-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation plans to finance the bulk of Nippon Steel's $5 billion capacity expansion at an Indian joint venture, seeking to support a Japanese company's efforts to expand its presence in the global supply chain.

AM/NS India, a joint venture between Nippon Steel and Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, is to receive $3 billion from JBIC, with the rest provided by MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Mizuho Bank.

Read Next

Latest On Commodities

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close