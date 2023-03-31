Nippon Steel India JV to receive $5bn in Japanese loans for expansion

TOKYO -- The government-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation plans to finance the bulk of Nippon Steel's $5 billion capacity expansion at an Indian joint venture, seeking to support a Japanese company's efforts to expand its presence in the global supply chain.

AM/NS India, a joint venture between Nippon Steel and Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, is to receive $3 billion from JBIC, with the rest provided by MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Mizuho Bank.