Nippon Steel to slash 20% of domestic capacity

TOKYO -- Nippon Steel plans to freeze production at a blast furnace at its plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo, Nikkei has learned, the latest example of its efforts to deal with overcapacity in Japan.

With an earlier decision to halt three other blast furnaces, the steelmaker will cut its domestic capacity by 20%.

While demand from automakers is increasing, overcapacity remains an issue for the company. Furthermore, Nippon Steel is under pressure to reduce its use of blast furnaces, which emit large amounts of carbon emissions, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pushes Japan toward carbon neutrality.

The production freeze, which is to take place within several years, is planned for one of two blast furnaces at the Ibaraki plant. By simple calculation, the blast furnace accounts for about 10% of the group's total production capacity.

The decision follows an earlier one to shut down three furnaces elsewhere, including at a Hiroshima plant.

Blast furnaces are the core of a steel mill; they melt iron ore at high temperatures and produce raw materials for various steel products. Once operations begin, they do not stop for more than 10 years. Restarting a cold blast furnace carries a heavy price.

The company also intends to eliminate and consolidate some of its rolling and other processing lines. About 3,000 employees are likely to be relocated.