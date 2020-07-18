ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Commodities

Rio Tinto to shutter aluminum smelter in New Zealand

Myanmar jade mine collapse kills at least 113

China's steel dominance grows as global output shrank 9% in May

Indonesia state company to acquire stake in nickel miner

Commodities

Pandemic shreds office paper demand as global telework unfolds

Producers turn to tissues and household goods after COVID trashes 30% of market

Workers unload paper pulp in China. The world's biggest paper producer has already been hit by the trade war and now must deal with office and school closures due to the coronavirus.   © AP
AZUSA SUGIHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Global demand for paper is falling as business slows, schools close and telework grows amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Production of office print paper in developed countries crumpled by 20% to 30% year on year since spring, with some countries showing even steeper declines than during the 2008 financial crisis. The U.S. saw production decline 31.3% in April compared with an 11.6% drop in January-March, according to the Japan Paper Association.

"There are no signs of a pickup in demand even in July," an executive at a Japanese paper trading company said.

This was confirmed by U.S.-based research company RISI, which said production of coated and other printing paper products in the U.S. dove 30% to 40% in May.

Per capita consumption of paper and paperboard in the U.S. totaled 214.6 kg in 2018, the fifth-highest in the world. While global consumption in the year fell 3% from 2008, the U.S. logged a decline of 19% as a result of digitalization advancing faster than in other countries. This has forced U.S. paper manufacturers to halt operations or sharply reduce production.

COVID-19 has "fueled sinking paper demand as more people work from home and schools close," said another Japanese trading house executive. Temporary or permanent closures of magazines and the general shift to digitalization have also crushed demand. Consumption of printing paper in the U.S. dropped 30% in the May-June period in comparison with a 20% fall at the time of the 2008 global financial crisis.

Production in Europe is also diving. Output in Germany -- Europe's biggest producer -- contracted 18.1% in April from a year earlier, down from a 4.9% decline in January-March. In the U.K., direct mail and other mailbox stuffing have completely stopped in some areas due to less advertising and far fewer delivery staff.

The new normal includes more work and school from home and less meetups around the office printer. (Photo by Koji Uema)

Production is also reeling in China. The world's biggest paper and board producer has already been hammered by the trade war and the virus has made things worse. Exports of office paper are falling fast, as the new normal directs a shift to a paperless world.

Economic activity picked up faster in China than in other countries, feeding increased local demand for cardboard since April. But a recovery in office paper exports remains far off, according to a Japanese trading house. This has prompted some Chinese paper companies to shift new investments away from office paper and into tissues and other household paper products.

In Japan, the slump in demand exceeds that of the 2008 crisis. Although supermarkets and other retailers have resumed newspaper inserts since the coronavirus emergency declaration was lifted, demand for office print paper remains in the doldrums due to the rise of telework and cost reductions in key industry sectors.

"The domestic market for printing paper may not firm up from its current shrinkage of around 20%," an executive at a Japanese paper trading company said, noting that demand has never fully recovered from the 2008 crisis.

Effects of the pandemic are expected to continue even after the virus is controlled. "There will be neither a V-shaped nor U-shaped recovery in demand for printing paper," said Toru Nozawa, president of Nippon Paper Industries. "We are braced for a long L-shaped decline."

Read Next

Latest On Commodities

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close