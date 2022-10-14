Price rally spurs Australian coal expansion, risks climate goals

SYDNEY -- A global rally in coal prices has been a boon for Australian miners of the commodity, potentially boosting supply from the world's No. 2 exporter of the fuel even as international efforts to cut greenhouse emissions gather pace.

That comes after the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed crucial supply chains and as many countries shun natural resource powerhouse Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, instead scrambling for other supplies of everything from coal and gas to wheat and corn.