TOKYO -- International prices for rice and wheat have spiked to rare highs in recent weeks, driven by India's ban on most rice exports and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Bangkok rice traded at $607.50 a tonne on July 27, with the benchmark jumping by $62.50 in the week since India announced a ban on exports of non-basmati white rice July 20. Bangkok rice hit its highest price since May 2012.