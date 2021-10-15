ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Rio Tinto downgrades Australian iron ore shipment forecast

COVID-19 movement restrictions hamper development of mine projects

Rio Tinto's iron ore shipments were 83.4 million tonnes in July-September, up 2% from the same period last year, but a labor shortage is holding back production.   © Reuters
FUMI MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto has downgraded the shipment forecast of Australian iron ore due to labor shortages and delayed development of coal mines in Western Australia, the company announced on Friday.

The company revised the shipment forecast to 320 million to 325 million tonnes in 2021, down from the previous forecast of 325 million to 340 million tonnes. The last time the company's Australian iron ore shipment was under 330 million tonnes was in 2019, when it was affected by cyclones and other weather conditions.

"Despite improving versus the prior quarter, we recognize the opportunity to raise our performance," Rio Tinto's chief executive Jakob Stausholm said in a quarterly report.

There has been a labor shortage in the state of Western Australia due to movement restrictions under the coronavirus pandemic.

"Restrictions on movement and availability of people can impact our ability to execute planned maintenance and deliver or accelerate projects," the company's report said.

Rio Tinto's iron ore shipments totaled 83.4 million tonnes in the July-September quarter, up 2% from the same period last year. Production fell by 4% to 83.3 million tonnes. This was due to "[Aboriginal] heritage management, brownfield mine replacement tie-ins and project completion delays," according to the company.

