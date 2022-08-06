ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Commodities

Russia looms large behind OPEC+ output hike decision

Experts see country's role affecting group's bid to prevent sharp fall in prices

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC+, which includes Russia and other producers, announced on Wednesday an output hike of 100,000 barrels a day to start next month.   © Reuters
NESREEN BAKHEIT, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

DUBAI -- OPEC+ blamed capacity constraints for a meager oil output increase in response to pleas from U.S. President Joe Biden to open the taps wider, but experts are citing another reason for the stinginess: Russia.

OPEC+ groups members of the powerful Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with other producers, including Moscow. It announced on Wednesday an output hike of just 100,000 barrels a day to start next month. The need to prudently use "severely limited" extra volume to guard against potential supply disruptions was. the official reason.

