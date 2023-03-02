Sky-high Australian coal prices drop back to pre-Ukraine-war levels

TOKYO -- A key international benchmark price for coal used in power generation has fallen back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago drove up demand.

The weekly spot price for high-grade thermal coal shipped from the Australian port of Newcastle came to around $179.57 per tonne at the end of February, nearly 60% cheaper than its all-time high in September. It had soared after the invasion until mid-January, mostly hovering around $400, as buyers sought alternatives to Russian coal and costly natural gas.