TOKYO -- The recent run-up in crude oil prices is the result of reduced international supply and unexpectedly strong demand in China, raising concerns of a resurgence in global inflation.

Futures in U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose to around $95 per barrel recently, up from the $70 range at the end of June. If they end the month at a similar level, it could be the sharpest quarterly gain since April-June 2020.