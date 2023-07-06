ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
As yuan nears 15-year low, China's hands tied on monetary stimulus

Growing interest rate gap with U.S. narrows Beijing's options

The yuan recently sank to its lowest point against the dollar since November, moving closer to its weakest level since 2007.   © Reuters
NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- The yuan is hovering within striking distance of a 15-year-plus low against the dollar as U.S. interest rates settle firmly above their Chinese equivalents, limiting Beijing's options for reenergizing a sluggish economy.

The Chinese currency ended the trading day in Shanghai on Wednesday at 7.244 against the dollar. The yuan had softened to 7.273 last Friday -- its lowest point since last November -- two days after the People's Bank of China's monetary policy committee held a quarterly meeting at which it said it would "fend off the risk of drastic ups and downs in exchange rates."

