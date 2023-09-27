ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Currencies

Asian currencies hit new 2023 lows as economic growth struggles

Fed's higher-for-longer stance weighs increasingly on Asian markets

The U.S. Federal Reserve maintains hawkish rhetoric, raising the prospects of further interest rate hikes and widening the rate differentials between U.S. and Asian economies.   © Reuters
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Asian currencies came under selling pressure and traded near their lowest levels for the year on Wednesday as higher interest rates both at home and abroad have started weighing on regional economies.

The Japanese yen, South Korean won and Thai baht all recently slumped to their lowest levels against the dollar this year. Their weakness comes as the U.S. central bank maintained hawkish rhetoric, raising the prospects of further rate hikes and widening the rate differentials between U.S. and Asian economies.

Read Next

Latest On Currencies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more