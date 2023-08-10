ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Baht, won soar against yen as smaller Asian economies outperform

Thai, South Korean currencies bolstered by rate hikes and years of current-account gains

The Thai baht touched a 26-year high against the yen this month.   © Reuters
AKIRA INUJIMA and YASUHA MINAMI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Asian currencies like the Thai baht and South Korean won have strengthened to their highest against the yen in years, thanks to higher interest rates and better economic fundamentals that stand in contrast to Japan's decline.

The baht topped 4.18 yen at one point this month, its strongest against the Japanese currency since July 1997. The won climbed above 0.111 yen in July for the first time since June 2015. This comes after the Indonesian rupiah reached a nearly eight-year high last September.

