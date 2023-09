SHANGHAI/TOKYO -- The yuan has sunk to its lowest level against the dollar in almost 16 years as efforts by the People's Bank of China to curb its slide continued to be outweighed by downward pressure in currency markets.

The Chinese currency touched 7.3294 against the dollar at one point Thursday, a level last seen in December 2007. It dipped even further during trading hours Friday, depreciating as far as 7.3510 to the greenback.