Currency adrift: 50 years after the Nixon shock

TOKYO -- Fifty years ago marked a turning point in global monetary history. On Aug. 15, 1971, U.S. President Richard Nixon abandoned the gold standard. The "Nixon shock" led to the system of floating exchange rates, spurring the development of the global economy in the postwar era but also touching off frequent crises in developing countries.

Recently, digital currencies have begun to spread and there are signs the reserve currency system based on the dollar is changing again. How will the future of currency impact the global economy? Visit our interactive content here.