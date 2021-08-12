ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Currency adrift: 50 years after the Nixon shock

Floating exchange rate makes the global economy both more developed and more vulnerable

Faced with a shortage of gold and inflation, in 1971, U.S. President Richard Nixon shocked the world by announcing the U.S. would suspend the exchange of gold for dollars.   © AP
Nikkei staff writers | North America

TOKYO -- Fifty years ago marked a turning point in global monetary history. On Aug. 15, 1971, U.S. President Richard Nixon abandoned the gold standard. The "Nixon shock" led to the system of floating exchange rates, spurring the development of the global economy in the postwar era but also touching off frequent crises in developing countries.

Recently, digital currencies have begun to spread and there are signs the reserve currency system based on the dollar is changing again. How will the future of currency impact the global economy? Visit our interactive content here.

