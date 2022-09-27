Japan likely spent record $21bn to prop up yen

TOKYO -- Japan's intervention in the currency market last week cost roughly 3 trillion yen ($20.9 billion), making it the country's largest single-day action on record, new Bank of Japan data suggests.

The BOJ and the Japanese government intervened for the first time in 24 years to buy the yen and sell the dollar Thursday, but it takes two business days for the settlements to show in the central bank's accounts. Friday was a national holiday, so intervention's outcome will become apparent Tuesday.