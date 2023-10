TOKYO -- Japan's top currency official said on Thursday that the government is prepared to intervene in the currency market if it detects an excessive swing in exchange rates, in a fresh warning to investors trying to test the yen's downside.

"We stand firm on our policy: foreign exchange rates should move in a stable manner in line with economic fundamentals," said Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs. He was speaking in an online program hosted by Nikkei.