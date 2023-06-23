Malaysian ringgit wobbles in face of political uncertainty, China woes

KUALA LUMPUR -- The outlook for the Malaysian ringgit remains cloudy after being on the backfoot for most of this year, experts say, weighed down by political uncertainty, falling exports, China's sluggish economy, the strong dollar and corporate demand for foreign currency.

The ringgit traded at 4.24 against the dollar in early February but had fallen to about 4.67 on Friday, meaning the Malaysian currency has decreased about 9.2% in value. As a historical benchmark, the ringgit weakened to 4.88 during the Asian financial crisis a quarter century ago.