ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Currencies

Malaysian ringgit wobbles in face of political uncertainty, China woes

Currency struggles for traction amid expected state elections, falling exports

Weakness in the Malaysian ringgit has become a headache for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his government. (Source photos by Reuters)
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- The outlook for the Malaysian ringgit remains cloudy after being on the backfoot for most of this year, experts say, weighed down by political uncertainty, falling exports, China's sluggish economy, the strong dollar and corporate demand for foreign currency.

The ringgit traded at 4.24 against the dollar in early February but had fallen to about 4.67 on Friday, meaning the Malaysian currency has decreased about 9.2% in value. As a historical benchmark, the ringgit weakened to 4.88 during the Asian financial crisis a quarter century ago.

Read Next

Latest On Currencies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close