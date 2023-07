TOKYO -- Investors were on alert for Japanese action to support the yen after it approached levels that prompted the government and the Bank of Japan to intervene in the currency markets last September for the first time in about 24 years.

The Japanese currency briefly touched 145 against the dollar on Friday and hovered at around 144.50 on Tuesday. Its weakness has become pronounced during the second quarter of this year. At the end of March, the dollar traded at 133.30 yen.