ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Currencies

Russia speeds shift to ruble and yuan as sanctions bite

Response to Ukraine war fuels move away from export payments in dollars and euros

The dollar and the euro accounted for 34% and 19% of Russia's export payments as of September, down from 52% and 35% in January, before the sanctions took effect.   © Reuters
HARUKI KITAGAWA and AKIRA INUJIMA, Nikkei staff writers | Russia & Caucasus

TOKYO -- Russia is increasingly relying on the ruble and the yuan for cross-border payments, financing and more about a year since it invaded Ukraine, with Western sanctions limiting access to the dollar and euro.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) last March disconnected several major Russian banks from its global settlement network over the war. The dollar and the euro accounted for 34% and 19% of Russia's export payments as of September, according to its central bank -- down from 52% and 35% in January, before the sanctions took effect.

Read Next

Latest On Currencies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close