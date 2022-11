HONG KONG -- Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman has added his name to a list of prominent short-sellers betting against the Hong Kong dollar.

The American thinks the currency's peg to the U.S. dollar will crumble, triggering a plunge in its value. Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, explained his view in a brief tweet last week: "The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks."