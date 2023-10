TOKYO -- High inflation-adjusted interest rates have fueled the dollar's rise against its peers and made the U.S. currency a target for yield-hungry investors.

The 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark long-term interest rate, continued to rise Tuesday after touching a 16-year high of 4.7% the day before. In a reflection of the interest rate gap with Japan, the yen fell past 150 yen to the dollar on Tuesday for the first time since last October.