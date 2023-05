NEW YORK -- The U.S. may be only a few weeks away from defaulting on its debt over political gridlock, thrusting the global financial system into unknown territory that threatens to pummel stock prices and ignite a run on banks.

But views are mixed as to whether this would be a major blow for the dollar -- which has served as the world's major reserve currency since World War II -- or counterintuitively further enhance its safe-haven status as money flocks toward stable investments.