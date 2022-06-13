Yen falls past 135 to hit 24-year low versus dollar

TOKYO -- The Japanese yen fell to a 24-year low on Monday, as the country's central bank continues to buck the global trend of rate hikes and keep monetary policy ultra loose.

The yen dropped past 135 against the dollar, its lowest level since October 1998 when the Asian Financial Crisis swept the regional economy.

The crisis, which started in 1997, dragged down currencies in the region, including the Thai baht and Korean won. On April 10 of that year, Japanese authorities conducted a major foreign exchange intervention worth 2.6 trillion yen ($19 billion at the current exchange rate), buying the yen and selling the dollar.

The weak yen means higher import prices of food and raw materials for Japan, which weighs on the rising inflation in the country, hitting many businesses and cooling down consumer sentiment.

The Bank of Japan will hold its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Japan's top financial authorities and the central bank on Friday said they were "concerned by the rapid depreciation of the yen."

The Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency released a document that emphasized "it is important for exchange rates to remain stable in line with fundamentals" and that "rapid fluctuations are undesirable."

"The government and the Bank of Japan will closely cooperate and closely monitor developments in the foreign exchange market and their impact on the economy and prices with an increased sense of urgency."