Yen falls past 145 per dollar to weakest level this year

Market expects BOJ's monetary policy to remain easy despite tweaks last month

Japan intervened in currency markets last September when the dollar rose past 145 yen, and traders now expect officials to start warning of intervention soon.   © Reuters
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese yen fell against the U.S. dollar on Monday, temporarily hitting 145.22, the weakest level since November 2022. The yen's depreciation is a response to expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its accommodative monetary policy for the moment despite tweaks last month, giving investors incentives to sell the currency.

The BOJ revised its yield curve control (YCC) policy on July 28, allowing 10-year JGB yields to rise above the current cap of 0.5% to 1%. While some market participants saw this move as a potential step toward the end of the central bank's YCC framework, general views are that the BOJ will maintain its long-standing easy money stance for a while longer, lowering the expectations for narrowing of the Japan-U.S. interest rate differential.

