TOKYO -- The yen weakened against the dollar on Friday afternoon to 148 yen per dollar, after the Bank of Japan announced that it will maintain its long-standing accommodative monetary policy.

The policy decision was widely anticipated but the BOJ's statement offered little to hint that the central bank would further roll back its ultraloose monetary policy, triggering yen selling on Friday. The Japanese currency fell more than 0.5 yen from 147.70 before the announcement.