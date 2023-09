TOKYO -- The yen dropped against the dollar in the Tokyo foreign exchange market on Wednesday, temporarily hitting a 10-month low in the 148 range, the lowest level since November 2022.

Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, there have been persistent expectations of a prolonged tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yen is being sold and the dollar is being bought as the gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates persists.