TOKYO -- The Japanese yen weakened well past the 143 level against the dollar Tuesday, reverting to a point not seen in a month, following the Bank of Japan's decision last week to modify its ultraloose policy.

The BOJ had announced the tweak Friday to its yield curve control toolkit to allow long-term yields to rise to as much as 1%, the ceiling lifted from 0.5%. The yen strengthened to around 138 that day.