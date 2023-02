TOKYO -- The yen slipped to a two-month low against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by a signal to continue monetary easing from the nominee for Bank of Japan governor, as well as strong U.S. inflation data.

Japan's currency touched the 136-yen level against the dollar, nearly 2 yen weaker than the mid-134-yen range where it was trading before remarks by Kazuo Ueda, the government's choice to lead the central bank.