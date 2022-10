TOKYO -- The yen continued its eight-month-long slide against the U.S. dollar on Friday, hitting 151 to the dollar for the first time since August 1990, as investors reckoned that the Bank of Japan would keep its monetary policy loose when it meets next week.

Investors have favored the dollar over the yen because the U.S. offers better returns, with the central bank the Federal Reserve continuing to aggressively tighten its monetary policy.