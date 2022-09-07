Yen hits new 24-year low of 142 to dollar

TOKYO -- The yen tumbled to 142 against the dollar on Tuesday, its weakest since August 1998, as the Bank of Japan continues to pursue aggressive monetary easing even as other central banks in advanced economies raise rates to fight inflation.

The Japanese currency slipped to the 140 yen threshold for the first time in 24 years on Thursday. It weakened even further as Russia extended its suspension of gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline over the weekend, which sent prices soaring. Expectations of continued inflation have spurred yields higher in Europe and the U.S.