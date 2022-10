TOKYO -- Japan's currency weakened past 148 yen to the dollar during New York trading Friday, hitting a fresh 32-year low as traders look to the prospect of further aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The yen slipped as far as 148.48 by midday in New York after breaking the 147 level the day before. September U.S. retail sales data on Friday fell within market expectations, providing a boost for an already strong dollar.