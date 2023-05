TOKYO -- The yen has sunk to historic lows against the Swiss franc in a sign of how Japan's chronic trade deficits and monetary easing have sapped its currency's appeal to risk-averse investors.

Japan's currency touched 153.80 yen against the Swiss franc on May 2, reaching its weakest rate since Refinitiv began tracking the data in 1982. This is nearly a third of its strength in September 2000, when it hit a record high of about 58 yen.