NEW YORK -- Japan's currency weakened to more than 150 yen to the euro at one point Friday, a level not seen since October 2008, in a sharp sell-off after the Bank of Japan kept its ultraeasy monetary policy unchanged.

"We want to persist a little longer" in order to achieve a stable and sustained rise in prices, recently installed BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda told a news conference following a two-day policy meeting.