ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Currencies

Yen rises in rush for refuge from financial turmoil

Foreign investors seek stability in JGBs as rate hikes hit assets abroad

The yen touched a month-and-a-half high beyond 130 to the dollar on Friday.   © Reuters
RYO SAEKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The recent upheaval in the U.S. and European banking sectors is pushing investors toward the safety of the yen, as they see Japan's low-interest-rate environment as a shelter from the risks emerging elsewhere.

The yen has strengthened the most among the 25 major currencies in the trade-weighted Nikkei Currency Index since the end of February, rising 3.2% as of Thursday. It has gained against the dollar specifically, touching a month-and-a-half high beyond 130 to the greenback at one point Friday.

Read Next

Latest On Currencies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close