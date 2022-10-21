ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Currencies

Yen's fall to 32-year nadir risks capital and talent flight from Japan

Rise in offshore production blunts benefit of weak currency

The yen sank below 150 to the dollar on Oct. 20, its lowest since August 1990.   © Reuters
RYO SAEKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The yen's rapid slide against the U.S. dollar threatens to further squeeze the Japanese economy, driving up the cost of imported food and energy while raising the risk of labor and capital fleeing for more lucrative destinations.

The currency sank past 150 to the dollar to a new 32-year low on Thursday without a specific catalyst. The sell-off was driven by demand for dollars among importers and speculators taking advantage of diverging exchange rates that have fueled the yen's drop in recent months.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close