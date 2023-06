TOKYO/LONDON -- The sell-off in the yen has accelerated following the latest U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision, which underscored the Bank of Japan's dovish stance ahead of its policy meeting this week.

The Japanese currency touched the mid 141 yen range against the dollar Thursday, marking a fresh year-to-date low and a level not seen since November. The exchange rate moved more than 1 yen from late Wednesday.