TOKYO -- The yen weakened Monday on signs that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates, prompting investors to exploit a growing gap between interest rates in Japan and the U.S.

At one point during Tokyo trading hours, the currency softened to the 139 level against the dollar for the first time since mid-July. As of 3:30 p.m. Eastern time in the U.S., the yen was at 138.75 against the dollar.