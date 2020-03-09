ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Currencies

Yen surges to 3-year high as Tokyo stocks plunge below 20,000

Sinking oil prices and coronavirus fears spook global economy

Nikkei staff writers
The spread of coronavirus and slipping oil prices fed fears of a wider global downturn, sending Tokyo stocks below the 20,000 mark.

TOKYO -- The yen rose sharply against the U.S. dollar on the Tokyo foreign exchange market on Monday morning as stocks plunged, touching the 101 yen range, the highest since November 2016.

Tokyo stocks fell below the benchmark Nikkei average of 20,000 for the first time in 14 months, dropping at one time more than 1,200 points from the previous close. Concerns over the new coronavirus and the sharp drop in oil prices also dampened market sentiment.

Investors are rushing to the relative safety of the Japanese currency as the spread of the virus in Europe and the U.S. raises fears about the global economy.

The yen broke the 104 mark and rose as high as 103.52 per dollar in early morning trade. The currency briefly entered the 101 yen range in morning trade.

Oil prices plunged, dropping by about 30% after Saudi Arabia said it will significantly increase production. The Saudi decision followed the breakdown in talks between OPEC and Russia on production cuts.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media