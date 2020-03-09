Yen surges to 3-year high as Tokyo stocks plunge below 20,000

TOKYO -- The yen rose sharply against the U.S. dollar on the Tokyo foreign exchange market on Monday morning as stocks plunged, touching the 101 yen range, the highest since November 2016.

Tokyo stocks fell below the benchmark Nikkei average of 20,000 for the first time in 14 months, dropping at one time more than 1,200 points from the previous close. Concerns over the new coronavirus and the sharp drop in oil prices also dampened market sentiment.

Investors are rushing to the relative safety of the Japanese currency as the spread of the virus in Europe and the U.S. raises fears about the global economy.

The yen broke the 104 mark and rose as high as 103.52 per dollar in early morning trade. The currency briefly entered the 101 yen range in morning trade.

Oil prices plunged, dropping by about 30% after Saudi Arabia said it will significantly increase production. The Saudi decision followed the breakdown in talks between OPEC and Russia on production cuts.