TOKYO -- Japan's currency rose sharply against the dollar in New York trading on Thursday, hitting a roughly six-week high in the 141 yen range as new data showed U.S. inflation cooling.

The consumer price index eased to an annual pace of 7.7% in October, a smaller gain than forecasters had expected. This suggested the Federal Reserve may slow its pace of interest rate hikes, which have been the main driver of the yen's sell-off in recent months.