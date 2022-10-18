Yen weakens past 149 to dollar in new 32-year low

NEW YORK -- The yen depreciated past 149 against the dollar at one point on Monday, reaching a fresh 32-year low amid speculation of a further strengthening by the American currency.
The yen had previously hit a low of 148.86 on Friday.
Investors see greenback strengthening further as U.S. tightens monetary policy
