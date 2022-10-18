ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Currencies

Yen weakens past 149 to dollar in new 32-year low

Investors see greenback strengthening further as U.S. tightens monetary policy

The U.S. and Japanese flags in the trading room of Gaitame.com in Tokyo. (Photo by Mizuho Miyazaki)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NEW YORK -- The yen depreciated past 149 against the dollar at one point on Monday, reaching a fresh 32-year low amid speculation of a further strengthening by the American currency.

The yen had previously hit a low of 148.86 on Friday.

