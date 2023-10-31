ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Yen weakens past 150 against dollar after BOJ tweaks policy

Central bank decision fails to trigger buying of Japanese currency

In the bond market, 10-year Japanese government bonds rose to 0.955% at one time ahead of the BOJ's decision, the highest since May 2013. (Nikkei montage)
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The yen weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday afternoon to 150 after the Bank of Japan announced that it will tweak its yield curve control (YCC) framework, setting 1.0% as a new reference point for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.

The BOJ's policy decision was viewed by market participants as a change to its long-standing ultraloose monetary policy. Yet, it did not trigger yen buying on the day. The Japanese currency fell more than 0.80 yen to over 150.10 against the greenback after the announcement.

