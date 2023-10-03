ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Currencies

Yen weakens past 150 per dollar despite intervention warnings

Investors see Fed maintaining hawkish policy, widening U.S.-Japan yield gap

Japan's Ministry of Finance has repeatedly commented about the yen's recent slide.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The yen fell past 150 against the dollar late Tuesday night despite the Japanese government's jawboning to tame the slide, as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high.

The depreciation will put pressure on the Bank of Japan, which has played down speculation that it is moving toward tightening its ultra-easy monetary policy. A cheaper yen will push import prices up, prompting the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take measures to soften the negative impact of inflation over consumption.

Read Next

Latest On Currencies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more