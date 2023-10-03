Yen weakens past 150 per dollar despite intervention warnings

TOKYO -- The yen fell past 150 against the dollar late Tuesday night despite the Japanese government's jawboning to tame the slide, as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high.

The depreciation will put pressure on the Bank of Japan, which has played down speculation that it is moving toward tightening its ultra-easy monetary policy. A cheaper yen will push import prices up, prompting the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take measures to soften the negative impact of inflation over consumption.