Dow 30,000: Tech-led market rally defies pandemic battered economy

TOKYO/NEW YORK -- An economy struggling with the coronavirus pandemic did not stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average from powering past 30,000 for the first time, driven by the growing role of tech companies and easy-money policies aimed at mitigating the crisis.

The Dow broke thorough the milestone level on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning local time, it was down a little more than 100 points.

The main growth engine of the U.S. stock market tends to shift in roughly five-year cycles. Broader use of the internet drove the dot-com boom after the Dow broke 10,000 in 1999. Finance stocks shone in the early 2000s, while energy stocks took over around 2010.

Now tech stocks have returned to the spotlight. The total market capitalization of Dow constituents Apple and Microsoft, along with Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook, comes to about $7.1 trillion.

In the less than four years it took for the Dow to rise 50%, from 20,000 to 30,000, the valuation of these five companies nearly tripled, now making up 17% of the value of all U.S. stocks.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a stark contrast between winners and losers, with many companies struggling with evaporating demand while Big Tech enterprises leverage the digital shift with new services.

Last quarter saw a mix of historic highs and lows in earnings reports, with the big three U.S. airlines reporting net losses in the billions of dollars while Microsoft raked in a record net profit of $13.9 billion.

The overall rise in stocks has been fueled by a huge influx of cash into markets.

In early spring, as the virus spread and economic activity was paralyzed by lockdowns in many areas, stocks plunged in many major markets, with drops exceeding 30% in some cases. Governments around the world provided more than $10 trillion in fiscal support to stave off a larger crisis.

Loose monetary policy led to markets being flooded with capital, sparking rallies that more than made up the lost ground.

This has created a growing divergence from the fortunes of the real economy. Until about a decade ago, the total value of U.S. stocks generally stayed fairly close to the country's gross domestic product, but the gap has gradually widened. With stocks now rising as the economy shrinks, total market capitalization is swelling to more than double GDP this year.

Higher stock prices are believed to stimulate consumer spending through what is known as the wealth effect, but the benefits are concentrated among a relatively small number of well-off households.

The wealthiest 1% of Americans own more than half of all stocks and mutual fund shares held by households, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve. The bottom 50% has just $157.7 billion in all -- less than the total held by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos alone.