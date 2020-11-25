Dow closes above 30,000 as Biden era looms

NEW YORK -- Investors cheered the official beginning of the transition to a Joe Biden administration Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average past the 30,000 threshold for the first time at closing, and making Tesla CEO Elon Musk the second-richest man in the world along the way.

The Dow closed at 30,046.24 after crossing the milestone earlier in the session. The broader S&P 500 rose 1.6% to close at 3,635.41, also a record finish.

The gains came on a day when Biden said the Nov. 3 election was "over" and Americans must "come together." Asian markets are poised to follow U.S. stocks higher as uncertainty over the transition in presidential power starts to lift. Favorable reports on development of COVID-19 vaccines were also welcomed by the market.

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced the government's General Services Administration would begin cooperating with the Biden transition.

David Moenning, founder and chief investment officer of Heritage Capital Research, said this was one factor driving Tuesday's market.

"Traders seem to be breathing a sigh of relief that a constitutional crisis no longer appears likely relating to the transfer of presidential power," Moenning said in a note to investors.

Nathan Sheets, chief economist and head of global macroeconomic research at PGIM Fixed Income, said that a President Biden "will bring a more conventional style to policymaking which will also help reduce uncertainties in markets and help people know what U.S. policy is going to be."

"And I think the fact that the Senate is so evenly divided means that it's going to be very difficult to get tax increases through," he added, noting that the markets have been worried about that. "It could broadly be gridlock. But it will be an environment of policy that's more predictable."

Investors also had more details about the incoming Biden administration to trade on. Tuesday was the first full session after reports that former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will be Biden's pick for treasury secretary.

Investors have reason for a positive response because of Yellen's dovish preference for low interest rates and support for fiscal spending, Moenning said, adding that her views "dovetail nicely" with those of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

"The thinking here from a stock market perspective is that the Yellen-Powell team would likely seek a stimulus package at the high end of [or perhaps exceeding] the current range," Moenning said.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said that given the financial markets' importance to the U.S. economy, "it's probably a good idea that a former member of the Fed will lead the Treasury Department...rather than a person from the traditional business world."

At a news conference Tuesday, Trump noted that the Dow's historic high was one of many stock market records set under his administration, calling 30,000 a "sacred number."

The Dow hitting 30,000 was not the only market milestone crossed on Tuesday.

Tesla's market capitalization topped the $500 billion mark for the first time, as investors rush to the stock ahead of an expected surge in demand from its inclusion in the S&P 500 stock index. Tesla's ascent has made CEO Elon Musk, who is also a leading shareholder in the company, the second-richest person in the world.

"I think you have to conclude there's something else going on there, other than simply the uncertainty factor," said Gary Shilling, president of A. Gary Shilling & Co., regarding the Dow reaching 30,000 today. "I think [the market] has to be anticipating pretty much a year ahead now to justify this kind of strength."