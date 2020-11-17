Dow opens near 30,000 after Moderna vaccine update

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks climbed Monday on fresh news of progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average close to an all-time high of 30,000 at the open.

The Dow was briefly up more than 400 points, topping 29,800.

The rally comes after American biotech company Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective in preventing the disease.

Combined with a similar high efficacy reported by Pfizer and BioNTech for their candidate, the update raises hopes that the world can begin immunization against the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months.

Unlike Pfizer's candidate, Moderna's reportedly does not require ultra-cold storage, which would make it easier to distribute.

Europe's health regulator said Monday it has started a real-time review of Moderna's experimental vaccine, on the back of similar review launches for candidates from AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson has launched a new late-stage trial to test its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Asian markets rose Monday after 15 nations signed a landmark free trade agreement known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

RCEP is the first such deal to bring together East Asia's biggest economies -- China, Japan and South Korea -- as well as fast-growing emerging economies such as Vietnam.

U.S. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden made contrasting statements on Twitter in reaction to the Moderna news.