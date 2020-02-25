Dow plunges 1,000 points as virus surges beyond China

NEW YORK/TOKYO -- U.S. stocks took a beating on Monday after a weekend during which new coronavirus infections surged in Italy, South Korea, Iran and elsewhere beyond China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was briefly down more than 1,000 points, or around 3.5%, after opening with a more than 900-point decline, following European and Asian shares lower.

The broader S&P 500 index was down about 3.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was trading nearly 3.8% lower.

As investors showed concerns over the virus' impact on economic activity, money moved into gold and U.S. Treasuries, sending long-term interest rates as low as 1.36%.

Dave Lutz, head of exchange-traded fund trading at JonesTrading, said markets were witnessing a "flight to quality" in assets.

Monday was a down day for most Asian markets. South Korea's benchmark Kospi dropped nearly 4% to a roughly two-month low, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and other blue chips sinking.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%, while Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore benchmarks dropped 1.2% to 1.8%.

The Japanese market was closed for a holiday. But futures were pointing to a decline of 1,060 yen, or 4.5%, as of 8 p.m., before U.S. markets opened.

"The Nikkei Stock Average could fall below 22,000 this week," said Tetsuro Ii, president of Tokyo-based Commons Asset Management, compared with Friday's close of 23,386.