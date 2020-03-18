Dow plunges 1,300 points as oil plumbs new lows

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks retreated again Wednesday as the prospect of months of depressed demand and a Saudi-Russian price war sent crude oil to its lowest levels since 2002.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled over 1,300 points at the opening bell, erasing the previous day's rebound and falling back below the 20,000 level. The broader S&P 500 fell about 130 points.

The slump came as U.S. oil futures sank to the $25 range per barrel on Wednesday. Crude has been particularly sensitive to the coronavirus pandemic, owing to fears that a sharp drop-off in economic activity will deal a heavy blow to the transport sector, which accounts for 40% of global oil demand.

Markets had priced in weaker demand since early this year, but the sell-off has far exceeded initial expectations.

The plunge comes despite the Trump administration on Tuesday announcing a stimulus package amounting to $1 trillion. The government hopes to allay fears of an economic downturn in the short term, but stimulating demand is likely to have little impact unless the virus outbreak can be brought under control.

U.S. lawmakers are still debating what policies to prioritize, with Democrats urging an expansion of unemployment benefits.

The proposed package includes direct cash payments of $1,000 to individual Americans, which could be sent "in the next two weeks," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Many of the industries hardest hit by the virus -- tourism, restaurants and retail, for example -- employ large numbers of wage earners who now face reduced hours or layoffs. Meanwhile, cities including New York are considering lockdowns that would leave consumers without far fewer ways to spend their money.

Mnuchin warned lawmakers on Tuesday that U.S. unemployment could reach 20% without aggressive stimulus. The jobless rate now stands at a 50-year low of 3.5%. Even during the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, it rose only to 10%.

The $1 trillion package would be larger than the $700 billion in emergency measures implemented in response to the 2008 crisis by then-President George W. Bush and the $780 billion stimulus that followed under the administration of Barack Obama.