Dow posts record 1,294-point gain following coronavirus rout

NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its biggest-ever daily point jump Monday amid growing hopes of a coordinated global stimulus to mitigate the economic blow from the new coronavirus.

The blue chip index ended nearly 1,294 points higher at 26,703, climbing for the first time in eight trading days. Technology and retail stocks led the comeback, with Apple rising 9% and Walmart 8%. Financial stocks also performed well. JPMorgan Chase ended up 5%.

Market players believe that key central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, will announce rate cuts as early as this week in response to the global economic slowdown caused by the outbreak.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a possible cut in a statement Friday. The Bank of Japan will "strive to provide ample liquidity," Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said in a statement Monday.

The Bank of England expressed similar sentiments.