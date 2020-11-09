ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Dow set to rocket 1,700 points at open on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

Pfizer and BioNTech report 'success' in early analysis of trial results

A trader outside the New York Stock Exchange: Stock futures point to The Dow Jones Industrial Average coming within reach of 30,000 on Nov. 9.   © Reuters
TAKENORI MIYAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- U.S. stock futures surged higher on Monday after Pfizer and BioNTech announced preliminary "success" in trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Futures pointed to a Dow Jones Industrial Average gain of around 1,700 points, or 6%, at the open and a 4.5% rise for the broader S&P 500. That would vault the Dow to a new high above its all-time closing record of 29,551.

The bullish sentiment follows an announcement by U.S.-based drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech that their vaccine candidate "demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection."

"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

