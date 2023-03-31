Emerging-market stocks fall behind as China and India disappoint

TOKYO -- Stocks in emerging economies are underperforming those in industrialized nations due to lower-than-expected economic growth in China and India as well as the banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index started off the year outpacing the MSCI World Index, which tracks developed-economy stocks, in terms of gains from the end of 2022. But it fell behind in February and dipped into negative territory for a time in March, and is up just 2.5% as of Wednesday, compared with 5.3% for the World Index.